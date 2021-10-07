William "Scott" Peterson BARRE — It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of William "Scott" Peterson. Surrounded by family and friends, Scott passed peacefully Oct. 5, 2021, at the University Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, after a courageous battle. “Kind. Gentle. Supportive and Strong. He would do anything for anyone …” These are the words used by friends and family alike, to describe him. Scott was born in Norwood, Massachusetts, on June 5, 1968, to William Peterson and Earline Miner. He was predeceased by his father, William Peterson, and brother, Jeffery Peterson. He will forever be cherished by his loving mother, Earline Miner; his son, Scottie Emmons, daughter, Shyla Peterson, and stepsons, Ty and Logan Avery; his loving sister, Kathy Peterson, and brother, Ralph Peterson; his adoring grandchildren, Cameron, Hazel and Leah Emmons; daughter-in-law, Salina Emmons; and loving aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law and many lifelong friends. Scott loved spending time with his kids and grandkids, drawing and playing D&D with his friends, going to the movies, watching Big Brother, scratch tickets and Cumby’s coffee.