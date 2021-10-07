CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, VT

William "Scott" Peterson

By Editorials
Times-Argus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam "Scott" Peterson BARRE — It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of William "Scott" Peterson. Surrounded by family and friends, Scott passed peacefully Oct. 5, 2021, at the University Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, after a courageous battle. “Kind. Gentle. Supportive and Strong. He would do anything for anyone …” These are the words used by friends and family alike, to describe him. Scott was born in Norwood, Massachusetts, on June 5, 1968, to William Peterson and Earline Miner. He was predeceased by his father, William Peterson, and brother, Jeffery Peterson. He will forever be cherished by his loving mother, Earline Miner; his son, Scottie Emmons, daughter, Shyla Peterson, and stepsons, Ty and Logan Avery; his loving sister, Kathy Peterson, and brother, Ralph Peterson; his adoring grandchildren, Cameron, Hazel and Leah Emmons; daughter-in-law, Salina Emmons; and loving aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law and many lifelong friends. Scott loved spending time with his kids and grandkids, drawing and playing D&D with his friends, going to the movies, watching Big Brother, scratch tickets and Cumby’s coffee.

www.timesargus.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Obituaries
State
Massachusetts State
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy