Dontae Yukion Jones, 42, of Sherwood, Ark. passed away on September 28, 2021. He was born on April 9, 1979 to Edgar Shorter and Arletha Jones. He leaves to cherish his memories; his mother, Arletha Jones Robinson; his father, Edgar Shorter; his wife, Katrina Wonzo Jones; his sisters: Excenna Jones, Shauntae Shorter, Antionette Shorter, and Heavenly Peace Shorter; his brothers; Edwan Shorter, Emmanuel Shorter, and Edgar Shorter, and Edgar Shorter, Jr.; his aunt, Gail Jones; his nephew, Alvin Ray Floyd III (Trey); his daughter, Destiny Kornegay; and his stepdaughters; Malaisha, Janella, and Shadiamond.