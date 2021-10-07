CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, AR

Oleta Inez Hammock

Arkansas Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOleta Inez Hammock, 78, of Austin, Arkansas, lost her battle with Alzheimer's disease on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born December 13, 1942, to the late Denis and Alma Alverson. She grew up in Clarendon, Arkansas, and graduated from Clarendon High School where she excelled at basketball. She and her doting husband, Ken, made their home in Arkansas. They were married for fifty-seven years before he went to his Heavenly home in 2019. Oleta retired from J.C. Penney after many years as a decorator coordinator. She loved watching the Arkansas Razorbacks play, especially the basketball team. Oleta could make a mean pot of pinto beans along with jalapeno cornbread that family members requested often and her coconut cake was to die for. She never had a cross word for anyone. Oleta adored her family and loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up.

