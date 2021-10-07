CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Police search for man who shot officer

By LUKE GRONNEBERG
Sidney Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIDNEY — The search continues for a man accused of shooting a Sidney police officer. According to a press release from Chief Will Balling, on Oct.6, 2021, officers of the Sidney Police Department attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant on Brandon Steele in the 700 block Of Lynn Street. As officers approached the residence Steele fled on foot. Steele and a Sidney Police Department officer met towards the dead end of Ronan where shots were fired. The suspect fled south again and was encountered in an alley off of Taft Street. The suspect fired his weapon again at another Sidney Police Department officer who was stuck by the gunfire. Steele fled again on foot and eluded capture.

