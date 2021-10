Marvin Nunn, age 75, of Jacksonville, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, October 3, 2021. He was born May 31, 1946, in Marvell, Arkansas, to Benny J. and Bertha Nunn. Marvin was retired from the Arkansas State Police after more than 25 years and also a veteran who served in Germany in his earlier years. He is survived by his wife, Katie Whitaker Nunn.