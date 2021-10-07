William Bill "Bud" St. Mary Jr.

William Bill "Bub" St. Mary, Jr., age 72, of Springdale, died Saturday, October 2, 2021. Bill was born May 17, 1949, in Van Buren, Arkansas, to Billie Coughlan and William Howard St. Mary, Sr. Bill is survived by his wife of 29 years, Leann, five children, Angela Weatherford and husband Chris, Eric St. Mary and wife Kim, Brandi Drake, Stefanie Foote and husband Dwayne, Josh Drake and wife Kerrah, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, two sisters, Carol Mayhew and husband Frankie and Linda Scott. Bill was an avid outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping, was his favorites. Online condolences: www.WestfieldChapel.com.