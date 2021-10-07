SouthTech Returns to Sarasota for Fall Recycling Event

SouthTech, a provider of managed technology solutions serving businesses in Southwest Florida, will be hosting their next electronics recycling event in cooperation with the Sarasota Chamber. The two will be partnering together on Friday, October 29 to collect and recycle unwanted electronics as a free service to the local community. Quicksilver Recycling Services will be joining them to process the electronics once again. All are welcome to drop off their old and unwanted devices. “We are excited to partner with the Sarasota Chamber again,” said Henry Decoo, the Business Development & Marketing Manager of SouthTech. The “Data Dumps,” as these events are called, are hosted twice a year in different locations around Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch and Bradenton. Every pound of electronics recycled is a pound that does not end up in a landfill, potentially leaking dangerous chemicals into the earth.