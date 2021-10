BOSTON – A former New Bedford Police Department (NBPD) officer and NBPD Union Treasurer pleaded guilty today to stealing nearly $50,000 in union funds. Joshua Fernandes, 41, of New Bedford, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf scheduled sentencing for Feb. 16, 2022. According to the terms of the plea agreement, the government will recommend a sentence of 12-18 months in prison, two years of supervised release, a fine, restitution of $48,630 and forfeiture. Fernandes was charged on July 19, 2021.

