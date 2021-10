NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of bills Thursday in an attempt to combat the opioid crisis. At a news conference, Hochul said the main goal of the five bills is to remove barriers to getting treatment. A major change includes mandating medication-based treatment in all New York state jails and prisons. Hochul said while the bills represent a step in the right direction, more can still be done. “We’re going to make sure that New York State leads the nation in terms of how we deal with this crisis because our people are suffering. They need us,” Hochul said. The governor said the package also decriminalizes possession of a syringe in New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO