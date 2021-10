Personal freedom from the tyranny of a fascist or totalitarian government is what we all desire. However, the word “freedom” is sometimes used incorrectly. What has happened in Texas is a textbook example. The government of Texas wanted freedom from wearing masks and getting vaccinated. So covid cases spiked, sickening and killing many, overwhelming the health care system and putting many at unnecessary risk. Of course, the federal government came to the rescue using federal manpower and tax dollars, our tax dollars, to assist the citizens of Texas.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO