McKennie to start vs short-handed Jamaica in WCup qualifier

perutribune.com
 7 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna are missing from the U.S. lineup because of injuries but Weston McKennie will start following his disciplinary flap last month. Jamaica is without top forward Michail Antonio for reasons that remain unclear. The Americans host Jamaica on Thursday night after getting...

www.perutribune.com

