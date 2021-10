Time to dust off the lawn chair, the Bluegrass on Beshear Pickin’ Life event is back from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Lake Beshear. Laura Smith, one of the organizers for the event, said the event is free, but the food sales will benefit Door of Hope Pregnancy Care Center, H.O.P.E. Clinic and Alpha Pregnancy Care Center.