Pascal Rearden, 96, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. He was born on Feb. 26, 1925, in Hancock County, to the late Otis and Dora Lee Rearden. Pascal was a loving father and husband that guided his children in the right directions. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and enjoyed the outdoors. A natural born caregiver, Pascal took care of those in need throughout his life. He worked as a mechanic at Green River Steel until his retirement.