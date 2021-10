With Phase 1 of a flood study nearly complete, Hammond City Council members will soon need to decide about funding the final two phases of the project. During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Andre Monnot, of Principal Engineering LLC, presented an update on the status of the city’s flood study and letter of map revision. The flood study was started with the hope that FEMA’s estimated base flood elevations for Hammond are not as accurate as they could be for certain parts of the city because of its unique area.

