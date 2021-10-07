CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsport, TN

First responders to be honored on National Night Out in Kingsport

By MATTHEW LANE mlane@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT — National Night Out will be observed in Kingsport on Friday. New Vision Youth, the South Central Kingsport Community Development Corporation and the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority will celebrate the event by providing the Kingsport Police Department, the Kingsport Fire Department, the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office with “Our Hero” snack baskets and thank-you cards to each of our first responders.

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, TN
Sullivan County, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Sullivan County, TN
Government
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Kingsport, TN
Society
Kingsport, TN
Government
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Night Out#First Responders#Our Hero#New Vision Youth
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy