First responders to be honored on National Night Out in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — National Night Out will be observed in Kingsport on Friday. New Vision Youth, the South Central Kingsport Community Development Corporation and the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority will celebrate the event by providing the Kingsport Police Department, the Kingsport Fire Department, the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office with “Our Hero” snack baskets and thank-you cards to each of our first responders.