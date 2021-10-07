Working with the United States, where there are shared interests, where interests are most diverse – Belgium

“We see Europe reacting more than ever because we have failed to define our tax. We have seen in the relationship with the United States and what happened in Afghanistan,” De Crowe said after his arrival. Slovenia, EU leaders discuss the role of the EU in the international arena. The Belgian head of state stressed the importance of NATO for the betterment of Europe, especially in the field of technology and security. As for the latter, France can count on the EU’s diplomatic support in the conflict over the canceled submarine agreement after the conclusion of a new defense agreement between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. According to Prime Minister de Crowe, this is primarily a “trade issue”. In the event of a breach of contract, France must be compensated. “But it does not affect our trade relationship with the United States,” he said. “There are many things that Europe and the United States share in common interests, so we need to work together. But if there are differences, we need to stand firm on our feet,” De Crowe said. (Belgium)