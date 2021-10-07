CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Working with the United States, where there are shared interests, where interests are most diverse – Belgium

By Alfred Airaldii
Taylor Daily Press
 7 days ago

“We see Europe reacting more than ever because we have failed to define our tax. We have seen in the relationship with the United States and what happened in Afghanistan,” De Crowe said after his arrival. Slovenia, EU leaders discuss the role of the EU in the international arena. The Belgian head of state stressed the importance of NATO for the betterment of Europe, especially in the field of technology and security. As for the latter, France can count on the EU’s diplomatic support in the conflict over the canceled submarine agreement after the conclusion of a new defense agreement between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. According to Prime Minister de Crowe, this is primarily a “trade issue”. In the event of a breach of contract, France must be compensated. “But it does not affect our trade relationship with the United States,” he said. “There are many things that Europe and the United States share in common interests, so we need to work together. But if there are differences, we need to stand firm on our feet,” De Crowe said. (Belgium)

www.taylordailypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Lindsey Graham bizarrely claims 40,000 Brazilians with Gucci handbags entered US illegally

Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday claimed that tens of thousands of well-dressed Brazilian nationals have illegally crossed the US-Mexico border on their way to Connecticut.While speaking with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on his eponymous nightly program, the South Carolina Republican suggested that Tuesday’s announcement that the Department of Homeland Security would begin targeting “unscrupulous employers who exploit the vulnerability of undocumented workers” for investigation – rather than conducting mass raids of work sites to target the undocumented workers themselves – was to blame for an influx of migrants with very specific sartorial tastes.“Now, what Mayorkas did today, calling off...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Slovenia#Eu#Belgian#Nato
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Belgium
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ is exposing to world the ‘beastly’ reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
TV & VIDEOS
techstartups.com

Meet Russian Avangard, the world’s fastest nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that’s 20 to 27 times faster than the speed of sound; can hit any target on Earth within an hour

With conflict brewing in Taiwan, the major military powers—China, Russia, and the United States—are taking military technology to the next frontier–outer space. In a never-ending quest to find weapons that will give each country a qualitative military edge over friend and foe alike, the three superpowers, including India, are developing a new type of weapon ultra-fast “hypersonic” missiles that can hit targets anywhere on Earth within an hour.
MILITARY
Reuters

Turkey says it will do "what is necessary" after Syria attacks

ANKARA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday Turkey would "do what is necessary for its security" after what it said was a rise in cross-border attacks by Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that an attack that Ankara blamed on the...
MIDDLE EAST
americanmilitarynews.com

5 American families attacked with suspected sonic weapon at US Embassy in Colombia, days before Blinken arrives, report says

A suspected sonic weapons attack hit the U.S. Embassy in Colombia this week, impacting at least five American families who identified symptoms linked to the mysterious illness known as Havana Syndrome, people familiar with the situation said. The attack comes just days before Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Leaked: Dozens of CIA informants killed, captured or compromised: Report

Last week, top U.S. counterintelligence officials warned Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) stations and bases worldwide that a concerning number of informants were being captured or killed, according to people familiar with the situation. Sent via top-secret cable that was viewed by DNYUZ, the message explained that the CIA’s counterintelligence mission...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Putin says relations with Biden “working and stable”

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the Kremlin has “constructive” relations with Washington and voiced hope that mutual interests would eventually help normalize U.S.-Russia ties. Putin, speaking during a panel discussion at an international energy conference in Moscow, also said that Russia stands ready to boost...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy