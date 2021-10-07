CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

During WWII, getting the flu vaccine was patriotic. Some no longer view science that way

By David Gambacorta, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Union Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — The world had lurched into a dark and uncertain winter. Americans were dying by the thousands, and the rhythms of everyday life seemed to carry only mournful notes of loss and deprivation. Even mundane things, like a trip to the grocery store, were different. Shelves were increasingly bare,...

www.uniondemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
bcm.edu

Vaccine is best way to manage flu during the pandemic

This school year has seen concerns about the spread of COVID-19, and soon the start of influenza season brings another potential illness that may spread among classmates, teachers and their families outside of school. Fortunately, there are a variety of flu vaccination options that are available to almost everyone, according to an expert at Baylor College of Medicine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alabama State
News 8 WROC

Should young people only get 1 dose of the COVID vaccine?

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart and a very rare side-effect of the COVID-19 vaccine. It appears most commonly in adolescents and young adults, especially boys, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Because myocarditis seems to happen after the second dose of the vaccine, other countries like Hong Kong, Norway, Denmark and Sweden have started recommending healthy teens only get one dose, the New York Times reported.
KIDS
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonas Salk
Reason.com

Even If Requiring People Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 To Be Vaccinated Is Legal, That Doesn't Mean It Makes Sense

A federal judge on Friday rejected a Michigan State University (MSU) employee's motion for a preliminary injunction against the school's requirement that staff members be vaccinated against COVID-19. Jeanna Norris, an administrator at the school, argued that her "naturally acquired immunity" made the mandate "unlawful" as applied to her and other staffers who have recovered from the disease. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney concluded that, notwithstanding the scientific evidence that Norris cited to support her position, the public university's policy easily satisfied the "rational basis" test.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Officials Boast Good Vaccination Rates Even As Commonwealth Remains Hotspot For Coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania reached a grim milestone Tuesday, reporting 30,000 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. While infection rates in 45 other states have either dropped or leveled off, the Keystone State is still considered a hot spot for the virus. Pennsylvania officials boast of good vaccination rates, but still, the commonwealth has more new cases of COVID every day than almost every other state. The colors on the state map have lightened, indicating COVID cases have dropped, but Pennsylvania is still averaging 4,000 to 5,000 new cases per day. It’s considered a hot spot, along with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC12

Virginia health officials urge people to get flu vaccine this year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Flu season is here and Virginia health officials are urging people to not forget about getting their flu vaccine. Flu activity in the metro-Richmond area is low right now. But, as we dive deeper into flu season, there are some serious concerns. “We have the potential...
Mental_Floss

Can I Get My Flu Shot and COVID Vaccine at the Same Time?

Last year demonstrated record low numbers of flu cases thanks to a masked and socially-distancing population working in an effort to tamp down the spread of COVID-19. This year, however, public health officials are bracing for a resurgence of flu owing to relaxed guidelines. It’s important to get a flu...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Vaccines#War Effort#Vaccinations#Americans#Lit Bros#Strawbridge Clothier#Cornell#Japanese#Navy#Nazi
Daily Montanan

COVID immunity through vaccination or infection: Are they equal?

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, a University of California-Irvine psychiatry professor, felt he didn’t need to be vaccinated against COVID because he’d fallen ill with the disease in July 2020. So, in August, he sued to stop the university system’s vaccination mandate, saying “natural” immunity had given him and millions of others better protection than any vaccine […] The post COVID immunity through vaccination or infection: Are they equal? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
live5news.com

Doctors urge people to get vaccinated against the flu

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There is good and bad news about the upcoming fall virus season. The number of COVID-19 cases is dropping nationwide, especially in South Carolina. But doctors like Willie Underwood with the American Medical Association are worried the flu could be worse, and perhaps much worse, than last year.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Army
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy