TAMPA, Fla. — As more states and businesses start to implement vaccine mandates for COVID-19, doctors say the rule will help contain the virus. "Generally the vaccine mandates tend to work very well. You never get 100% of the population who's going to get vaccinated, but if you're over 90%, the virus just doesn't have enough people to infect and it can't ever get a foothold to get going. That's really where we want to be," Dr. Tom Unnasch with USF Public Health said.

TAMPA, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO