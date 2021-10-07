CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria creatures receive blessings

By photos by Robin Karlsson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of St. Francis of Assisi’s feastday, the patron saint of animals, merchants and ecology was honored with an annual Blessing of the Animals ceremony at St. Joseph Church on Sunday. Pet owners from all walks of life and with all types of pets met at the church field to receive a blessing led by Father Manuel Ramos and Deacon Mike Betliskey. The pastors blessed the animals with good health and well-being and read Genesis 1:25: “So God made the wild animals, the tame animals, and all the small crawling animals to produce more of their own kind. God saw that this was good.”

