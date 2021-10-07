The Board of Trustees must democratize decision making

If there is one lesson University President Thomas LeBlanc’s tenure reaffirmed, it is the vitality of safeguarding against autocratic rule. From the disastrous 20/30 Plan to the mass layoffs of facilities workers that paved the way for a campus-wide mold outbreak, the adverse consequences of concentrating power in the hands of a few who do not represent the interests of students have made themselves clear. Right now, “full authority over all personnel and activities” at GW is totally concentrated in the hands of a small faction known as the Board of Trustees. It is about time that ceases to be the case. GW must democratize decision-making at the University by ceding power to students, faculty and staff.