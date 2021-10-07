CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dish of the Week: Surfside’s birria tacos

By Anna Boone
GW Hatchet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurfside, a Baja California inspired local restaurant chain, serves up tropically influenced Mexican grub all day, everyday. Located at 1800 N St. NW in Dupont, Surfside’s 24-hour taco stand is just a 20-minute walk from the center of campus, making for a convenient late night food run or stop on the way back from a night out clubbing. With a window to order and pick up food from and no indoor seating, this taco stand operates more like a food truck than a typical restaurant.

