In a normal month before the pandemic, Con Paulos' Chevy dealership in Jerome, Idaho sold around 40 new vehicles. In September, it was only six. Now he's got nothing new in stock, and every car, truck or SUV on order has been sold.Last month, what happened at his dealership about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southeast of Boise was repeated across the country as factory closures due to a worsening global shortage of computer chips crimped U.S. new vehicle shipments.Forecasters expect that September sales fell around 25% from last year as chip shortages and other parts-supply disruptions cut into...

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO