Obituary: Edward Eugene Carr

AUBURN – Edward Eugene Carr, 84, passed away peacefully at Odd Fellows Nursing Home,where he was a resident since 2013. ﻿He was born in Durham, Maine, Aug. 4, 1937, to Alice and Elmer Carr. He spent most of his life in Boston, working as a supervisor for Stride Rite Shoe. He loved people and was always the life of the party.﻿He is survived by two sisters, Gladys Butler of Topsham, Maine, and Patricia and Stanley Coy of Auburn, Maine. He had many nephews and nieces, whom he loved very much.﻿He was predeceased by his mother and father, two brothers, Ronald and Robert Carr, and three sisters, Gloria Emery, Edith Landean and Alyce Getchell.﻿The family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff of Odd Fellows Nursing Home in Auburn, Maine for their loving care.﻿A service will be held at Gracelawn Memorial Park, on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m.