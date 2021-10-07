Obituary: Edward Eugene Carr
AUBURN – Edward Eugene Carr, 84, passed away peacefully at Odd Fellows Nursing Home,where he was a resident since 2013. He was born in Durham, Maine, Aug. 4, 1937, to Alice and Elmer Carr. He spent most of his life in Boston, working as a supervisor for Stride Rite Shoe. He loved people and was always the life of the party.He is survived by two sisters, Gladys Butler of Topsham, Maine, and Patricia and Stanley Coy of Auburn, Maine. He had many nephews and nieces, whom he loved very much.He was predeceased by his mother and father, two brothers, Ronald and Robert Carr, and three sisters, Gloria Emery, Edith Landean and Alyce Getchell.The family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff of Odd Fellows Nursing Home in Auburn, Maine for their loving care.A service will be held at Gracelawn Memorial Park, on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m.www.sunjournal.com
