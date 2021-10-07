CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Officials should add a COVID testing center on the Vern

By Evan Wolf
GW Hatchet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdministrators have made extensive efforts to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 on GW’s campuses, including implementing a mask mandate, requiring bi-monthly testing and making vaccination against the coronavirus a requirement for accessing campus. Officials even expanded GW’s testing system last month, offering 2,600 more testing appointments and creating a standby line for students who need tests sooner than the appointment schedule allows for. But there’s one area that’s still lacking a sufficient testing apparatus – the Mount Vernon Campus.

