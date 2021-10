Officials will distribute more than $12 million to students experiencing financial hardship next month using federal funds allocated through the American Rescue Plan. Interim Provost Christopher Bracey and Chief Financial Officer Mark Diaz said in an email to the University community Thursday that all students who have enrolled at GW since the start of the pandemic are eligible to apply for the grants, which will total roughly $12.5 million, and officials will use the remaining $12.4 million in federal funds to offset institutional costs related to the pandemic. Eligible students, who will be contacted via email, can apply through Nov. 5 for the aid and officials will distribute the grants the following week.

