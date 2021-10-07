CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabattus, ME

Obituary: Robert “Bob” D. Watson Jr.

Sun-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSABATTUS – Robert “Bob” D. Watson Jr., 63, of Sabattus, went to be with our Lord, his father, and his cats. Robert was born on the Marshall Islands Navy Base. He was the son of Robert D. Watson Sr. and Stella Mae (McWhirter) Watson.Robert was a professional painter and former lobsterman. He loved being with family and friends. You could always find him flying kites, eating lobster, and setting off fireworks. Robert will be remembered for his sense of humor, and for the love he had for his wife, and family. Robert was a loving husband, stepfather, brother, uncle, and a great friend.Robert is survived by his loving wife, Susan A. (‘Pyrdeck) Watson; his mother Stella Mae (McWhirter) Watson of Brunswick; his brother, Paul Watson and his partner Sherry LeClair of Pittston, his three sisters, Debra J. Watson of Brunswick; Shirley Watson of Brunswick, Laura Pelletier and her children Elizabeth and David Dannatt of Brunswick, his two stepchildren, Angela Palange of Monongahela, Pa. and Jessica Palange of Taylor, Texas; his in-laws, Diana M. Pyrdeck, Cathy Reardon, Frank Pyrdeck, Steven Pyrdeck and their families; along with many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Robert was predeceased by his father, Robert D. Watson Sr.There will be a service held at American Legion Post #158, 11 a.m., Friday Oct. 8, 2021. To leave a note or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to;Midcoast Humane Society30 Range Rd.Brunswick, M.

