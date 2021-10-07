CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First drive review: 2022 Lexus NX goes greener, techier

By Kirk Bell
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriving the redesigned 2022 Lexus NX 450h+ F Sport on a 40-mile loop into the Arizona desert quickly reveals what’s new about the brand’s compact crossover. For starters, I’m in the new NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid model—the brand’s first—that shares its powertrain with the Toyota RAV4 Prime. The other major difference sits right in front of me: the new 14.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that finally replaces Lexus’ unloved console-mounted touchpad.

