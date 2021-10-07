First drive review: 2022 Lexus NX goes greener, techier

As it turns out, the Hummer makes for an excellent electric vehicle. The Hummer name returned to GM’s lineup officially when it was revealed to the world several months ago as an electric pickup truck to the tune of "Immigrant Song" by Led Zeppelin. In its reveal video, it triggered an earthquake, tore open a big crack in the earth, and broke the sound barrier. The 2022 GMC Hummer EV isn’t actually capable of doing any of those things, of course, but when General Motors invited me to the company’s Milford Proving Grounds in Michigan to be one of the first to drive a prototype version of the truck, I accepted in a hurry. It was time to see if it lived up to all the hype.

