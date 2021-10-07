CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trustees to announce decision on Colonials moniker this academic year, Speights says

By Isha Trivedi
GW Hatchet
Cover picture for the articleBoard of Trustees Chair Grace Speights said trustees have received recommendations from the committee considering the Colonials moniker renaming. Speights said in an interview Tuesday that the Board will announce a decision on the future of the moniker within the academic year, and trustees had a “very healthy conversation” this week about the matter. Trustees will continue the discussions through the Board’s next meeting in February, she said.

