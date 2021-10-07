CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

“Man of Steal” Finally in Jail After 46 Retail Thefts and a Stabbing

By PETS+ Staff
petsplusmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shameless shoplifter whom the New York Post has cleverly dubbed the “Man of Steal” is now behind bars after being arrested 46 times for retail theft this year alone. And that’s not the end of the rap sheet for 22-year-old Isaac Rodriguez, the article explains. He has collected a total of 74 offenses since 2015, the most heinous of which is an alleged stabbing from this past summer that hospitalized his victim.

petsplusmag.com

Comments / 1

Related
coosavalleynews.com

Three Romans Jailed After Stealing Tow Dolly

Three Romans, Harlie Elise Evans, 28, Herbert Clark Buchanan, 58, and William Martin Hudgins, 35, were all arrested this week after reports said they were found with a stolen tow dolly. Police said that the tow dolly is valued at $27,000. They were taken into custody at Evans home on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Jailed for Stealing from Walmart 49 Times

Joshua Dion Foreman, 22 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he failed to pay for merchandise from Walmart on at least 49 different occasions. Police stated that Foreman “skip-scanned” items while making purchases between June 17, 2021 and September 26, 2021. Reports went on to say that...
ROME, GA
polksheriff.org

Circle K retail theft - Alturas

Polk County Sheriff's deputies are seeking the public's help to identify this retail theft suspect who stole a 24-pack of Bud Light from the Circle K store located at 7695 SR 60 East in the Bartow/Alturas area. The suspect is an older white male with a white beard, wearing a...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#The New York Post#Sensodyne
PC Gamer

UK thieves jailed after stealing £180K of cars with a 'Game Boy'

A trio of car thieves have been jailed by Leeds Crown Court for stealing cars with a device designed to look like a Nintendo Game Boy. All pled guilty to the charge of conspiracy to steal. The gang had managed to steal five Mitsubishi Outlanders using the handheld device, which is about £180,000 worth of cars.
WORLD
myarklamiss.com

A Monroe caregiver jailed after stealing $87,000 from client’s home

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, September 10, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office made contact with a victim of a felony theft complaint in the 1500 block of Frenchman’s Bend Road. The victim advised deputies that she was missing approximately $87,000 from her home. According to the victim, they...
MONROE, LA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD searching for suspects in retail theft

The Bakersfield Police Department asks the community’s assistance to identify retail theft suspects involved in multiple incidents along the 3400 block of Ming Avenue. The first suspect is a Hispanic man, in his twenties. He has a slim build, with short black hair. The other suspect is a Hispanic man, in his twenties with a medium build and tattoos on his forehead, police said.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
TheInterMountain.com

Police: Man stabbed after trying to strangle girlfriend

MILL CREEK — A Randolph County man is behind bars after police say he strangled his girlfriend and was then stabbed with a box cutter she used in self-defense. Caleb Wade Himes, 26, has been charged with felony strangulation and is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond set by Magistrate Mike Dyer.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Shreveport Magazine

Man shot police officer to death outside the police station ‘because the officer tased his associate the day before’

A 26-year-old police officer was shot to death on his first shift in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to tragic reports. Authorities say the officer had been killed at 1 a.m. on Saturday. According to the statement, the 26-year-old man was working his first shift when he was killed outside of the police station.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox11online.com

Drug ringleader pleads guilty

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The ringleader of a large-scale drug distribution ring was convicted Thursday, while most other suspects have already been convicted or sentenced in the case. Ruben Ortiz pleaded guilty to participating in the conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine. At the Jan. 14 sentencing, he...
GREEN BAY, WI
WNAW

Laundries Parents Have Now Changed Their Story, Can They Be Charged?

Brian Laundries' parents now claim their missing son vanished a day earlier they previously told the police. Attorney Steven Bertolino says that the family now believes that Laundrie went missing on September 13th and not on the 14th. Nexstar Media Wire/KXAN. Brian Laundrie's sister Cassie Laundrie told ABC’s "Good Morning...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrimeOnline

Body Found in Suitcase on Abandoned Farm Is ID’s as Woman Who Vanished in July 2020: Police

A body that was found in a suitcase last fall was identified as a Wisconsin woman who had vanished months earlier, police announced on Monday. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that DNA was used to identify the deceased person as Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez, 25, who was last seen on July 4, 2020, in the Lake Delton area and was reported missing by her ex-husband on July 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

‘He Was A Monster’: Groveland Resident Babysat By Gary Poste ‘1,000%’ Believes He Was The Zodiac Killer

GROVELAND (CBS13) — In the quiet, tightly knit Tuolumne County town of Groveland, the rumors have circulated for years that the Zodiac Killer was a neighbor living nearby. “This has been a 10-year-old rumor,” said Groveland resident Brian Pledsen. For Pledsen, Gary Poste was just the quiet neighbor who lived next door. “Very introverted. It took a while for us to talk, but he and I talked quite a bit,” he said. In the years Pledsen lived next to Poste, he never suspected Poste could be a killer. “Too nice of a guy, too mellow, too nice, he hid it very well,” said Pledsen. Gwen—a Groveland...
GROVELAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy