“Man of Steal” Finally in Jail After 46 Retail Thefts and a Stabbing
A shameless shoplifter whom the New York Post has cleverly dubbed the “Man of Steal” is now behind bars after being arrested 46 times for retail theft this year alone. And that’s not the end of the rap sheet for 22-year-old Isaac Rodriguez, the article explains. He has collected a total of 74 offenses since 2015, the most heinous of which is an alleged stabbing from this past summer that hospitalized his victim.petsplusmag.com
