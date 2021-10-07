“Man of Steal” Finally in Jail After 46 Retail Thefts and a Stabbing

GROVELAND (CBS13) — In the quiet, tightly knit Tuolumne County town of Groveland, the rumors have circulated for years that the Zodiac Killer was a neighbor living nearby. “This has been a 10-year-old rumor,” said Groveland resident Brian Pledsen. For Pledsen, Gary Poste was just the quiet neighbor who lived next door. “Very introverted. It took a while for us to talk, but he and I talked quite a bit,” he said. In the years Pledsen lived next to Poste, he never suspected Poste could be a killer. “Too nice of a guy, too mellow, too nice, he hid it very well,” said Pledsen. Gwen—a Groveland...

