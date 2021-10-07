WHAT TO DO ABOUT WATER | Efforts continue to create a sustainable Ventura River Watershed

Pictured: A family enjoys the Ventura River just days after pumping stopped at the Foster Park well field. Aug. 2021. Photo courtesy of Santa Barbara Channelkeeper. Human beings used to easily live within their watersheds, only habitating where there was enough water to sustain themselves. Today, we have the technology and money to put water where it is needed. But climate change is forcing a hard truth to seep to the surface: Water is a limited resource and we may not have enough for all.