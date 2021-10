So what if it’s only preseason? All aboard the hype train for Phoenix Suns’ new acquisition Landry Shamet!. Watching the 4th year guard play on Monday night — yes, I watched it, although I won’t say how — generated excitement for what lies ahead for both the player and the team this upcoming season. Shamet received the nod as the starting shooting guard with Devin Booker taking the preseason affair off. And while we shouldn’t expect to see Landry fill the starting role with regularity, knowing that his offense skillset will translate to the Phoenix Suns has me giddy inside.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO