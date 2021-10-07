Lady Devils clinch 3rd seed for state

TIFTON - The Tift County Lady Devils enter the Class 7A state softball tournament as a No. 3 seed following a sweep of Camden County Wednesday. Tift won, 5-3 and 8-4, the latter needing an eighth inning to be decided.

"I'm proud of them," said head coach Taylor Barber. Tift is now up to 11 wins on the season after a tough start.

The Lady Devils are having to wait to see who their first round opponent will be, outside of it being Region 2. Harrison and Hillgrove play a crucial game Thursday which will have major implications on the standings.

Tift clung to a 3-2 lead in the second game all the way until two outs in the bottom of the seventh, when Khrysta Jordan scored on a wild pitch.

Barber said he had a conversation with his crew after that inning, which seemed to energize them.

With one out, Delanie Jewell hit an infield single, which was immediately followed by a base hit by Madison Smith. Macy Hand drove in both runners on a double into the left-centerfield gap and after Angie Martinez walked, Lindsey Mainor beat out a low throw to first. Hand came around when the ball rolled away.

Paige Hill drove in Rebecca Salter (courtesy running for Martinez) with a mammoth double before Camden finally cooled Tift's bats.

Jordan singled in Jadyn Roland in the bottom of the eighth, but Hill found a bit of extra juice to fan the final Lady Wildcat. She sunk to her knees in the circle in brief celebration before being joined by teammates.

The visitors in the nightcap, Tift County jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second.

Jewell again started the rally, reaching second on an outfield error. Smith walked to put two runners on before a ground out by Hand brought in Jewell for the game's first run.

Martinez singled in Smith before a Wood double with two outs brought home Mainor, who had gotten on base via a fielder's choice.

Camden struck back for two in the same inning. Mo Riendeau and Emily Turley both touched home following an error.

Smith, Tift's starting pitcher in the finale, kept Camden at bay through her 4.1 innings of work. She surrendered only one hit and during one stretch, recorded four straight outs via strikeout. She had six total.

Both Smith and Hill were supported by a strong defense. Bailee Williams anchored first base and recorded a big out in the eighth when she dug out a throw. Loralee Bennett ended the sixth with a backhand snare of a liner at third base.

Far from starring in the circle, Smith made an impressive sliding centerfield catch in the seventh with one out and the bases loaded. Camden did not have time to tag before Smith's throw was back in the infield.

Barber was still in disbelief after the game Smith came up with the catch. Smith assured him she did.

Hand had two hits for the game and drove in three runs.

"They competed their butts off," said Barber. "We played lights out defensively."

TIFT 5, CAMDEN 3

Both head coaches had plenty of nail-biting in the first inning. Both starting pitchers, Hill and Amzy Cody, faced a bases loaded situation right off the bat. Both were barely scathed coming out of it.

Base hits by Jordan and Michael Walton, coupled with a walk to Miah Bryant, started the day for the Lady 'Cats.

Hill got a flyout with no damage for the first out, but an error scored Jordan. Turley walked to score a run and Roland made it 3-0 with a hit.

"I thought we were a little too jacked up," Barber said.

Three batters into their half of the first, Tift had the same situation. Wood was hit by Cody's first pitch, Hill walked and a fielder's choice saw Williams get on without cost of an out.

Loralee Bennett cut into the lead with an RBI single, but no other balls escaped the infield and Cody kept Camden in front, 3-1.

"We got one back, then we kind of scratched and clawed and got it going again," he said.

The visitors worked out of trouble with minimum damage in the first. They weren't as lucky in the second, with the Lady Devils scoring three times and taking the lead for good.

Wood smashed a two-out double to deep left and teammates soon followed in the fun. Hill's base hit scored Wood. A single, coupled with an error off the bat of Williams, brought home Hill, then Bennett doubled in Williams for a 4-3 advantage.

Hill gave herself a bit of insurance in the fourth with a home run, one that loudly clanked off the face of the scoreboard in left.

Not that Hill needed much help. After Camden batted around in the first, Hill retired them again and again in the innings after.

She retired nine straight from the second until the start of the fifth. An error broke that string, but Hill kept going. Over the final six innings, only three Lady Wildcats reached base and only one was on a base hit.

Bennett and Hill had two hits each for Tift.

In five games against Camden in 2021, the Lady Devils won all five.