SMALL THEATER, BIG TALENT | Women’s Voices Festival at NAMBA, Oct. 8-15

PICTURED: Makena Hammond in Black Woman in Deep Water, at The Actors Company, Los Angeles, in August 2021. She will bring that play to Women’s Voices Festival on Oct. 15. Can you hear that? It’s the sound of the Women’s Voices Festival coming to NAMBA Performing Arts Space in Downtown Ventura Oct. 8-15. The event features a culturally diverse lineup of award-winning one-woman shows. The eight different performances represent an eclectic mix of experiences and points of view, shared by women who boldly tell their stories with unabashed honesty, transparency and astonishing creativity.