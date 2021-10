Already popular in the luxury SUV space, Lexus is adding new trims and features that make its lineup more appealing. Most of the updates are minor, but the NX compact crossover has been fully redesigned with new styling, tech, and hybrid engines. We also have an inkling there's big news coming for Lexus' largest SUVs. Check out everything new on Lexus' 2022 SUVs, and see what we think is in store for the LX. Also take a glimpse at what might become the brand's new ultra-luxury range-topper—it looks absolutely wild.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO