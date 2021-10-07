CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Ways to Get a Healthy and Beautiful Smile

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
News Channel Nebraska
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://agirlworthsaving.net/ways-to-get-a-healthy-and-beautiful-smile/. Recently, the University of Maryland, Baltimore celebrated Oral Health Promotion Day. On March 2, UMB CURE Scholars and their families were eligible to receive free preventative dental care, free dental exams, and free dental sealant application. The school’s preferred dental sealant protects teeth from cavities for as many as 15 years.

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
fashionisers.com

The Top 3 Trends in Dental Care for Healthy and Beautiful Teeth

A beautiful smile and healthy teeth are important to a lot of people, and there are many ways to achieve both— without having to spend a fortune. Healthy teeth always start with good oral hygiene, though there are conditions that don’t allow for the healthy development of teeth. Here are the three most popular ways people are achieving healthy and beautiful smiles.
SKIN CARE
Houston Chronicle

Six Tips to Get Heart-Healthy Sleep

(BPT) - Sponsored by Jazz Pharmaceuticals. Getting a good night’s rest can be challenging, as many people juggle their careers or academics, social relationships and family responsibilities. This is particularly true for people living with the lifelong sleep disorder narcolepsy, which is characterized by the inability to stay awake and alert during the day, resulting in periods of irrepressible need for sleep or unintended lapses into sleep.1-4 Not only can narcolepsy impact a person’s daily life, it can also have a far-reaching impact on long-term health and well-being, with research showing an increase in prevalence of high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, depression and anxiety compared to people without narcolepsy.5-8 It’s important for everyone, including those with narcolepsy, to make healthy lifestyle choices to maximize their heart health. In honor of World Narcolepsy Day and World Heart Day, read on for tips to get heart-heathy sleep.
HEALTH
Herald Community Newspapers

4 Ways to Live a Healthy Lifestyle with Your Pet

While every pet is unique in looks and needs, a responsibility shared by all pet parents is to make sure their four-legged friends stay in good health. A pet’s health can reflect that of its owner, so living alongside your pet in a healthy way can help you both thrive.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dental Hygiene#Wisdom Teeth#Oral Health Promotion Day#Umb Cure Scholars#Aao#Vents Magazine
timesnewspapers.com

Junction Orthodontics: We Will Get Your Smile on the Right Track!

Dr. Jaclyn M. Scroggins and her team at Junction Orthodontics, LLC, are known throughout the community for providing exceptional service and quality treatment at a reasonable price. They dedicate themselves to offering a personalized orthodontic treatment plan for all of their patients in a friendly and caring environment. They enjoy building relationships with patients and families and are committed to keeping up with the latest advancements in orthodontic technology.
KIRKWOOD, MO
cityline.tv

6 Healthy Habits To Help Avoid Getting Sick

No matter what virus, bacteria, or other infectious agents you’re trying to avoid, prevention is the first line of defence, and keeping your immune system on “alert”. One of the biggest ways to avoid illness is prevention. Avoid touching your face (especially eyes, nose, and mouth). We touch our face...
HEALTH
East Bay

Exercise your way to a healthy body AND MIND

Presented as a service to our local communities from Bristol Total Fitness personal trainer Tammy Bettencourt,. We’ve all heard (like a thousand times) that exercise is good for your body. What you may not know, is that exercise is just as great for your brain. Exercise can help improve your sleep, boost your mood, and help alleviate symptoms of depression, stress and anxiety.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
fullerton.edu

Titans Get Healthy One Step at a Time

Titans can now get their steps in on campus, thanks to a partnership between Cal State Fullerton and Providence St. Jude Medical Center. On Tuesday, campus and medical center officials unveiled a 2-mile walking path that weaves around the university and is designed to promote health and wellness. More than...
NFL
The Conversation U.S.

If you want to support the health and wellness of kids, stop focusing on their weight

Since the pandemic started, people of all ages have gained weight. At the same time, the rate at which youth and young adults are seeking treatment for eating disorders, particularly anorexia nervosa and binge eating disorder, has increased. While the reasons for these changes are complex, pandemic-related stress and weight bias – the belief that a thin body is good and healthy, while a large body is bad and unhealthy – are prominent contributors. As researchers who study health behaviors and are also parents of young children, we often see health research and health initiatives that place a disproportionate emphasis...
WEIGHT LOSS
Thrive Global

Why Getting Your Beauty Sleep Is the Secret to Success

How long do you sleep every night? If that’s less than eight hours, then Richelle Oslinker believes you need to start rethinking your routine. The wellness entrepreneur, whose career has skyrocketed over the past few years, didn’t always prioritize sleep. But as she developed more expertise within the wellness industry, she realized the importance of investing in her own health to feel her best and achieve her professional ambitions.
SKIN CARE
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS
Tyla

Experts Warn Against Scalp Popping TikTok Trend

TikTok is full of useful tips and trends – we’ve learned how to make a whole host of luxurious bakes, turned our bikini bottoms into bikini tops, and even found the best way to defend ourselves while wearing acrylic nails. But the latest TikTok craze is one you should absolutely...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
studyfinds.org

Parkinson’s disease risk linked to one personality trait

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — People with a particular personality type may be more prone to developing Parkinson’s disease, a recent study reveals. Researchers from the Florida State University College of Medicine discovered a link between neuroticism, a personality trait that causes unpleasant emotions such as rage, irritability, anxiety, self-consciousness, and even emotional instability, and the progressive neurological disorder.
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy