“Sam” Harry W. Fox, 64, of Jersey Shore passed away on Oct. 4, 2021. Sam was born on July 26, 1957, a son of Elwyn Mac Fox and Delores Shaffer Fox. He attended Williamsport Area High School and went to work for S.T.E.P. where among other skills he learned the electrical trade. He worked a number of jobs until starting to work for Paul DiMichele. He then started with his partner Robert Strauser, Fox & Strauser Electrical Contractors and they worked as contractors for 22 years. Sam used his skills not only as a job, but he was always there to use his skills to help friends and family.