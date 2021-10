BETHLEHEM, Pa. – On a night when Bucknell struggled to generate many scoring chances, the young defense was rock-solid for 94 minutes, and then one of the Patriot League's hottest goal-producers found his moment. Jordan Miller netted his league-leading sixth goal of the season, all coming in the last seven games, to send the Bison home with a 1-0 victory over Lehigh on Wednesday night at the Ulrich Sports Complex.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO