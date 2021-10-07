CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Williamsport, PA

Area schools celebrate homecoming during half-time

Sun-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea high schools, Williamsport, South Williamsport and Montoursville among others, celebrated homecoming during half-time at each of the football games. Montoursville High School festivies will commence on Friday, beginning with a parade at the corner of Arch and Weaver streets, proceeding to Memorial Stadium. The homecoming court will participate in activites such as dinner at Johnson’s Cafe, reading to elementary students and helping with the school’s charity fundraiser.

