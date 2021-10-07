CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lycoming County, PA

Juvenile probation staff recognized for work

Sun-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLycoming County Courthouse officials recognized the efforts of its Juvenile Probation Staff earlier this week for Juvenile Justice Week. The county’s Juvenile Probation team focuses on community protection, victim restoration and youth redemption. However, guest speaker Leo Lutz, the director of policy and program development at the Juvenile Court Judge’s Commission, said juvenile probation officers go above and beyond in terms of counseling, advocating, listening, coaching and disciplining juveniles in the system. He encouraged officers to take time to nourish themselves through hobbies to be able to continue putting their all into juveniles the office helps.

www.sungazette.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lycoming County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Lycoming County, PA
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juvenile Justice#Juveniles#Juvenile Court#Probation Officers#Juvenile Probation Staff

Comments / 0

Community Policy