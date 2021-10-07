Juvenile probation staff recognized for work

Lycoming County Courthouse officials recognized the efforts of its Juvenile Probation Staff earlier this week for Juvenile Justice Week. The county’s Juvenile Probation team focuses on community protection, victim restoration and youth redemption. However, guest speaker Leo Lutz, the director of policy and program development at the Juvenile Court Judge’s Commission, said juvenile probation officers go above and beyond in terms of counseling, advocating, listening, coaching and disciplining juveniles in the system. He encouraged officers to take time to nourish themselves through hobbies to be able to continue putting their all into juveniles the office helps.