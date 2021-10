General Motors has been making a lot of big claims of late and is looking to improve every aspect of its business, from reducing electric vehicle emissions to switching over to renewable energy. The conglomerate has been talking about ways to improve revenue too, with plans for this being revealed back in April of this year, but these plans have now been superseded by new ones announced yesterday. The new path forward sees GM aim to double its revenue and increase profit margins and to help the company get there, new, more affordable Chevrolet electric models, including an entry-level EV, are being planned.

