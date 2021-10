Earlier this week, a CPU-Z benchmark score, all but confirmed to have been taken from an Intel Core i9-12900K sample, leaked online. While the exceptionally impressive single-core performance score was revealed, it was somewhat curious to find that, at least in the original image, the multi-core result had been deliberately obscured. The reasoning behind this is still something of a mystery, but following a report via TechPowerUp, another image has been posted online. It’s reportedly from the same source, and we can now take a look at both results!

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO