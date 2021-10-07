CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Worker shortage 20 years in making

By KEITH LAWRENCE news@paducahsun.com
Paducah Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Help Wanted” signs are everywhere these days. And a new report by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation, “20 Years in the Making: Kentucky’s Workforce Crisis,” suggests those signs won’t be going away anytime soon. “The truth is that something has been amiss for a long time,” according to the...

