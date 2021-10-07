Report: Worker shortage 20 years in making

The U.S. Department of Energy has announced the appointment of one new member to the Paducah Citizens Advisory Board, Eric Butterbaugh, a business analyst at Computer Services Inc. In addition, five members have been reappointed: Don P. Barger, a retired public school teacher presently serving as board chairman; Phillip G. Brown, who is retired after working for more than 50 years at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant; Victoria E. Caldwell, social media coordinator at Hancock’s of Paducah; William E. Murphy, a retired University of Kentucky professor; and Blake R. Summarell, a financial advisor for Edward Jones. The citizens board is federally chartered board provide advice to DOE concerning environmental remediation and future use of the Paducah Site. The CAB is comprised of up to 15 individuals from the western Kentucky and southern Illinois areas. Volunteer members can serve up to three consecutive two-year terms.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO