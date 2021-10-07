CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

MEN’S SOCCER: Bulldogs draw second consecutive match after late game heroics

By Drew Beckmen
Yale Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yale men’s soccer team battled back from two deficits to earn a draw against non-conference opponent Hartford on Tuesday night. Yale (3–4–2, 0–0–1 Ivy) traveled to the state capital to face off against the Hartford Hawks (3–6–3, 1–2–0 America East) for a midweek non-conference battle. The Hawks, who entered the game on a two-game winning streak, jumped out in front as midfielder Patrick Gryczewski struck a loose ball into the net minutes before halftime. The Elis equalized early in the second half as first-year midfielder Sandor Pelle ’25 knocked home his first career goal. Both teams exchanged goals once more with the Bulldogs’ equalizing goal coming on an acrobatic header from forward Eric Lagos ’24 with two minutes left in the contest. After two scoreless 10-minute overtime periods, the Bulldogs left Hartford with their second tie in a row.

yaledailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
usdtoreros.com

Men’s Soccer Drops Road Match at Portland

PORTLAND, ORE. – Freshman Robert Webb scored his first career goal, but San Diego men's soccer (1-10, 0-2 WCC) fell at Portland (6-5, 1-1 WCC) on Saturday, 5-1. Mason Tunbridge earned the assist on the 63rd minute tally. USD will look to bounce back next Friday against San Diego State.
PORTLAND, OR
sportswar.com

Men’s soccer ties BC tonight. 0-0. Three consecutive Conference OT matches.

Men’s soccer ties BC tonight. 0-0. Three consecutive Conference OT matches. -- Hokie`79 10/01/2021 9:38PM. Looking forward to seeing Hokies get back on track with a win next week -- Hokie`79 10/01/2021 9:55PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#Yale#University Of Albany#Athletics#The Hartford Hawks
desales.edu

Second-Half PK Upends Men's Soccer at Drew, 3-2

Madison, NJ (September 29, 2021) - The DeSales University men's soccer team saw its three-game win streak come to an end in a 3-2 loss at Drew University in non-conference action on Wednesday evening. The Basics. Final Score: Drew - 3, DeSales - 2 Records: Drew (3-4-1); DeSales (4-5) This...
MADISON, NJ
rwuhawksherald.com

Men’s soccer nabs third win in four matches

A torrential downpour on gameday was not the only storm on the forecast for the Hawks, as men’s soccer poured four goals on the scoreboard against Bridgewater State University in a shutout victory at Bayside Field. The Hawks jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first half during...
SOCCER
theasburycollegian.com

Men’s soccer game ends in a draw with Methodist

The Asbury men’s soccer team played its first draw of the season against NCAA DIII team Methodist University. The team traveled to Fayetteville, North Carolina for a game that eventually went into double overtime, only to end in a final score of 0-0. “I definitely did not think that we...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
westernherald.com

WMU men's soccer draws against St. Thomas

The match between Western Michigan men’s soccer and St. Thomas ended in a draw on Tuesday afternoon. The contest was quite uneventful until the passing of the 35th minute, when the Tommies grabbed a 1-0 advantage after a goal from Charlie Holton on an assist from Max Hand. Not much...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Men’s Soccer: Wisconsin settles for draw with Michigan State

The high-intensity matchup ended with a calm overtime period in the Badgers’ first Big Ten match this season last week. The University of Wisconsin men’s soccer team (3-2-2, 0-0-1 Big Ten) drew 1-1 to the Michigan State Spartans (4-3-1, 0-0-1 Big Ten) in front of nearly 1,200 spectators at the McClimon Soccer Complex last Friday.
MICHIGAN STATE
goairforcefalcons.com

Men's Soccer Hits the Road for a Pair of League Matches

Air Force (2-4-1, 1-0 WAC) at Chicago State (2-5-1, 0-1 WAC) SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, Ill. The Falcons hit the road for a pair of league matches, taking on WAC newcomer, Chicago State, on Friday, October 1, and Houston Baptist, Sunday, October 3. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. CT, at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, and at 2:30 p.m. CT at Sorrels Field, Houston, Texas.
CHICAGO, IL
Berkeley Beacon

Men’s soccer team drop match against Eastern Nazarene

The men’s soccer team was defeated 1-0 in a match against Eastern Nazarene College at Rotch Field on Monday night. The non-conference brawl brought Emerson’s record on the season to 2-5-1. Emerson entered the game on just one day of rest after losing to Babson College by a score of...
SOCCER
onthebanks.com

No. 24 Rutgers men’s soccer battles No. 8 Maryland to scoreless draw

No. 24 Rutgers men’s soccer went on the road to face No. 8 Maryland (7-1-1) on Tuesday night in a nationally televised game shown on the Big Ten Network. The result was a scoreless draw as goalkeeper Oren Asher delivered his sixth shutout of the season in making seven saves. The Scarlet Knights earned the program’s first point against a top ten team since battling then No. 4 Indiana to a scoreless draw in 2016.
MARYLAND STATE
bwyellowjackets.com

Men’s Soccer Drops OAC Match to Ohio Northern

BEREA, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University men's soccer team dropped an Ohio Athletic Conference game to Ohio Northern University by a final score of 2-0 on the Tressel Field inside the George Finnie Stadium. BW (6-6-1, 0-2 OAC) got out to a slow start in the game. The Yellow...
OHIO STATE
dailybruin.com

Men’s soccer allows late-game comeback, falls to Oregon State

The Bruins have taken their first loss in conference play this season. No. 23 UCLA men’s soccer (6-3, 2-1 Pac-12) was defeated by Oregon State (5-1-1, 1-0) on Thursday night in Corvallis by a score of 4-3 to fall to 1-1 in away games this year. The loss is the second for the Bruins in their last eight games and marks the first time this season the team allowed more than two goals.
OREGON STATE
findlay.edu

Late Game Heroics Give Oilers Win Over Trojans

The University of Findlay womens soccer team defeated the Trevecca Nazarene Trojans on Oct. 2 in double overtime 1-0. This brings the Oilers record to 6-1-1 on the season and 5-0-1 which gives them ownership on first place. With the loss the Trojans are now 5-3-2 overall 4-1-1 in GMAC play which drops them out of the three way first place tie.
FINDLAY, OH
thepostathens.com

Soccer: Ohio's match against Bowling Green ends in a draw

For the first time in two seasons, Ohio ended a match with a draw after it and Bowling Green were unable to score in 110 minutes of match time Thursday. Ohio hasn’t had a match end in a draw since 2019, but a lack of offensive production and stringent defense prevented either team from scoring.
OHIO STATE
upstatespartans.com

Following Three Consecutive Road Matches to Open Big South Play, Women's Soccer Returns Home to Host Radford

USC Upstate (3-5-1; 1-2-0 Big South) vs. Radford (6-3-1; 0-2-1 Big South) County University Soccer Stadium | Spartanburg, S.C. On Saturday, Upstate and Radford will meet for the ninth time on the pitch as the two programs renew a series that began in 2007 with the teams having met each season since 2015. The Highlanders lead the series, having taken each of the past eight meetings.
SPARTANBURG, SC
gogriffs.com

Pair of Second Half Tallies Lift Men’s Soccer Over Iona

Second half goals from Lachlan Beever and Dylan Rice, along with a nine-save clean sheet by William Howard, aided Canisius (1-6-2, 1-1-0 MAAC) to a 2-0 victory over Iona (3-4-2, 0-1-1 MAAC) in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men's soccer action Saturday from Mazzella Field in New Rochelle, N.Y. After both...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy