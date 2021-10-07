MEN’S SOCCER: Bulldogs draw second consecutive match after late game heroics

The Yale men’s soccer team battled back from two deficits to earn a draw against non-conference opponent Hartford on Tuesday night. Yale (3–4–2, 0–0–1 Ivy) traveled to the state capital to face off against the Hartford Hawks (3–6–3, 1–2–0 America East) for a midweek non-conference battle. The Hawks, who entered the game on a two-game winning streak, jumped out in front as midfielder Patrick Gryczewski struck a loose ball into the net minutes before halftime. The Elis equalized early in the second half as first-year midfielder Sandor Pelle ’25 knocked home his first career goal. Both teams exchanged goals once more with the Bulldogs’ equalizing goal coming on an acrobatic header from forward Eric Lagos ’24 with two minutes left in the contest. After two scoreless 10-minute overtime periods, the Bulldogs left Hartford with their second tie in a row.