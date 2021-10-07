'Owl' puts students back in classroom
Graves County Middle School is making use of a relatively new gadget to help quarantined students stay connected and engaged with the classroom. Principal Jonathan Miller said they have used Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to buy five Owl Meeting Pros, a 360-degree camera that streams and records whoever is speaking, such as teachers. It also provides “multiple” viewpoints of the classroom so students can see what is going on.www.paducahsun.com
