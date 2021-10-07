'Owl' puts students back in classroom

Inman Elementary students thrive with hands-on learning. As part of their ecosystems unit, Inman 4th graders dissected an owl pellet. Students in the classes of Samantha Jones and Angie McMillan have been learning how the roles of consumers, producers, and decomposers all play a vital part in the specific ecosystem in which they live. They have also been learning how a food chain and food web works within that ecosystem. To tie the lessons together, students dissected an owl pellet and learned that scientists can see exactly what a particular owl has eaten just from looking at the pellet, including if a new species came to the ecosystem if they found new bones in the pellet.

ANIMALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO