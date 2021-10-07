CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Graves County, KY

'Owl' puts students back in classroom

By JAMES TURNER news@paducahsun.com
Paducah Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraves County Middle School is making use of a relatively new gadget to help quarantined students stay connected and engaged with the classroom. Principal Jonathan Miller said they have used Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to buy five Owl Meeting Pros, a 360-degree camera that streams and records whoever is speaking, such as teachers. It also provides “multiple” viewpoints of the classroom so students can see what is going on.

www.paducahsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedailytexan.com

UT student artists help make campus brighter place with classroom drawings

On the first Monday of his calculus class, Yun Jang started an iconic tradition: making chalkboard drawings of Marvel superheroes before each lecture in Patton Hall. Jang, a mechanical engineering sophomore, said he started the drawings out of an appreciation for Marvel comics and movies and as a way to use his free time.
VISUAL ART
NewsTimes

Back in the classroom, teachers are finding pandemic tech has changed their jobs forever

MaryRita Watson says her job as a fourth- and fifth-grade reading specialist is 110% more stressful these days. As the delta variant continues to spread across the United States and leads to more coronavirus exposure among students, Watson says she has been forced to embrace the hybrid model of teaching, where she simultaneously has to educate students both in-person and virtually.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
County
Graves County, KY
Graves County, KY
Education
The Post and Courier

Letter: Quarantine rules put students behind

On the cover of the Aiken Standard's Wednesday, Sept. 1 edition, there were two parallel and related stories “Over 4,000 students in quarantine” reads one headline while the one below on the very same page reads “Falling behind.” Gosh, I wonder how the kids are falling behind? I can tell you from first-hand experience that the leadership within the Aiken County school district must want our children to fall behind the way they are forcing kids to quarantine for 14 days at a time, to the dismay of parents, school administrators, teachers and students alike.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News 12

City officials host rally to keep Bronx students motivated in the classroom

City officials held an empowerment rally in the Bronx on Friday to encourage students to stay motivated in the classroom. The rally came just hours away from the deadline for the vaccine mandate for Department of Education employees and as students continue battle the pandemic in classes with masks. Teachers,...
BRONX, NY
underthebutton.com

Architecture Student Fatally Misunderstands "Flipped Classroom"

Freshman architecture student Aussie Chan was found dead in a classroom of The Weitzman School Of Design last Wednesday morning. The cause of death was later identified as blunt force trauma to the top of the head. Strangely, he was also found with semi-hardened super-glue on his shoes. After initial...
EDUCATION
wildlife.org

Students and professionals put their EARS on

When Laken Ganoe was the student liaison to Council, she had an idea after returning from the annual TWS conference in Reno, Nevada. She noticed that some students and professionals at the conference were sitting in the corner during lunch breaks, eating alone. “I got to talking to a couple of them, and they weren’t sure where to go and eat in the city. They didn’t want to go by themselves,” said Ganoe, the past chair of the Student Development Working Group. “I thought it would be a great idea to try and connect people over lunch.”
RENO, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Miller
The Citizen Online

Inman Elem. students dissect owl pellets

Inman Elementary students thrive with hands-on learning. As part of their ecosystems unit, Inman 4th graders dissected an owl pellet. Students in the classes of Samantha Jones and Angie McMillan have been learning how the roles of consumers, producers, and decomposers all play a vital part in the specific ecosystem in which they live. They have also been learning how a food chain and food web works within that ecosystem. To tie the lessons together, students dissected an owl pellet and learned that scientists can see exactly what a particular owl has eaten just from looking at the pellet, including if a new species came to the ecosystem if they found new bones in the pellet.
ANIMALS
CBS Austin

UT-Austin transitions online classes back to classrooms

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas is requiring most professors who opted to adopt reduced size in-person classes at the beginning of the semester to move classes back into classrooms at full capacity Monday. October 4 was the goal. UT officials said in a statement sent out in mid-September...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owls#Classroom#Esser#Owl Meeting Pros#The Owl Meeting Pro#Zoom
cbs2iowa.com

UNI students support professor following punishment on classroom mask mandate

Last week, Professor Steve O'Kane was relieved from his in person teaching duties at the University of Northern Iowa. Professor O'Kane required his students to wear masks which went against the Board of Regents and UNI policies. The students enrolled in his Plant Systematic course were told by the university...
COLLEGES
Paso Robles Daily News

High school students disciplined for removing rainbow flag from classroom

– You may have heard that rainbow banners or posters in district classrooms have again become an issue. The district has on at least two occasions in the last year confirmed that teachers may have rainbow depictions on their classroom walls. A rainbow banner or poster signifies different things to different folks. Rainbows may suggest art, science, relate to a piece of literature or a historical event, or be a symbol of safety and tolerance for all persons. Even if the latter, rainbows are not subject to the district policy on controversial issues nor the law as we understand it.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Technology
Pantagraph

Grants help put pork in Illinois classrooms

ALTAMONT — Sheri Schafer’s students are getting a better understanding of cooking with pork, thanks to her creative teaching methods and some help from pork farmers. Altamont High School, where Schafer teaches, was one of 24 schools awarded grants last spring by the Illinois Pork Producers Association. The association spends $10,000 annually to provide teachers with support in culinary courses. The association recently handed out 22 more grants for the fall. The awards average $500 per school, depending on size and other factors.
ILLINOIS STATE
Paducah Sun

WKCTC to host STEM 4 Girls conference

The STEM 4 Girls Conference is back at West Kentucky Community and Technical College Nov. 2 for girls in fifth grade through high school. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic. STEM 4 Girls is a free event that features hands-on activities and demonstrations to inspire the...
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy