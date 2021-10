SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Court documents released Tuesday provide more details about a stabbing incident Friday at the Mercy Surgery Center in Springfield. Charles Turner, the man accused in the incident, turned himself in at Springfield Police headquarters Friday morning, telling staffers in the lobby he had come to turn himself in: “I hurt somebody. I approached to talk… I got angry. I got sad, and I ended up stabbing somebody,” he said, according to a probable cause statement.

