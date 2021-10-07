Celebrating Employee Appreciation Week 2021
Last week, the Unified Government celebrated employee appreciation week, a moment of reflection and thanks to the many dedicated people who have committed their careers to serving our community. The week-long acknowledgement included several virtual meetings with County Administration and themed spirit days to boost morale and encourage team building during these uncertain times.
Service Awards
On Thursday, September 30, 2021, the Department of Human Resources and County Administration hosted a special recognition event for the years of service dedicated to the organization. During this virtual ceremony, the following milestones were honored:
5 Years
Pamela Kahao Accounting
Abrianna Huggins Appraiser's Office
Maritza Fernandez CDDO
Mitzi Belcher Clerk's Office
Allison Facio Clerk's Office
James Schroeder Community Corrections
Alan Howze County Administrator's Office
Candice Alcaraz District Attorney
Nicholas Campbell District Attorney
Ashley Lumley District Attorney
Michael Abbott Election Commission
Kyla Esparza Election Commission
Floreida Chavez Facilities Maintenance
Michael Jones Facilities Maintenance
Virgilio Soria-Velazquez Facilities Maintenance
Kathleen VonAchen Finance
Mia Yang Fire Department
Dylan Alexander Fire Department
Darius Anderson Fire Department
Markas Gonzales Fire Department
Blake Hachinsky Fire Department
Andrew Lopez Fire Department
Juan Machuca Fire Department
Cody Munoz Fire Department
Brian Shuker Fire Department
Gary Wayne Fire Department
Carrie Willmon Fire Department
Dalton Alas Fire Department
Lars Bernstrom Fire Department
Kaisone Inthavong Fire Department
Deron Moore Fire Department
Anthony Tucker Fire Department
David Whaley Fire Department
Harold Ellis Fleet Center
Marco Sanchez-Gonzalez Fleet Center
Amanda Harrop Health Department
Marilyn Maier Health Department
Alison Schutz Health Department
Amanda Mejia Human Resources
Monica Tyrrell Human Resources
Elizabeth Lamb Juvenile Detention Center
Wendy Green Legal Department
Megan Smith Neighborhood Resource Center
Jeremy Martin Parks & Recreation
Joseph Vella Parks & Recreation
Jason Faust Planning & Zoning
Kimberly Portillo Planning & Zoning
Taylor Lawson Police Department
Maya Banks Police Department
Sean Befort Police Department
Dwayne Donato II Police Department
Anthony Johnson Jr. Police Department
Allen Moncibaiz Police Department
Jeffrey Fisher Public Works
Naomi Cortes Sheriff's Office
Jason Custer Sheriff's Office
Emmett Lockridge Sheriff's Office
Elijah Ming Sheriff's Office
Tyler Walton Sheriff's Office
Joseph Lyons Sheriff's Office
Ronald McKay Sheriff's Office
Tanner Anderson Street Department
Juan Camacho Street Department
Toni Lazarovski Street Department
Efren Nunez Street Department
James Petty Street Department
Jonathan Bennett Sunflower Hills Golf Course
Jennifer Lara Technology
Daniel Flanders Transportation
Turina Lopez Transportation
Nichole Mcintosh Transportation
Lori Peaches Transportation
Andrew Williams Transportation
Michael Callahan Water Pollution
Michael Davila Water Pollution
Brandon Penegar Water Pollution
Kurt Winters Water Pollution
Jack Xiong Water Pollution
10 Years
Angela Markley Commissioner's Office
Brian Mc Kiernan Commissioner's Office
Robyn Ayers Community Corrections
Diana Segui County Administrator's Office
Sarah White Engineering
Nikola Dolinar Facilities Maintenance
David Adell Fire Department
Richard Baker III Fire Department
Matthew Flenoy Fire Department
Ashley Hendricks Fire Department
Marcus Johnson Fire Department
Brandon Lipsey Fire Department
Stanley Millison Jr. Fire Department
Mark Millstead Fire Department
Nicholas Murguia Fire Department
Ruben Raygoza Fire Department
Justin Simonich Fire Department
John Young Fire Department
Marla Jackson Juvenile Detention Center
Steve Zeljeznjak Juvenile Detention Center
Lindsey Golubski Police Department
Jakob Blackman Police Department
Carlos Navarro Police Department
Winston Hunter Police Department
Jacob Sledd Police Department
James Bush Jr. Police Department
Micah Dorsett Police Department
Brandon Moses Police Department
Patrick O'Neill Police Department
Daniel Sachen Police Department
Casie Varriano Police Department
Gerardo Velasquez Jr. Police Department
Joyce Bishop Process Servers
Nancy Burns Register of Deeds
Susan Nelson Register of Deeds
Devin Baird Sheriff's Office
Anita Cole Sheriff's Office
Wallrine Freeman Sheriff's Office
Timothy Grace Sheriff's Office
Kyle Harvey Sheriff's Office
Cesar Jasso Sheriff's Office
Lorenzo Kelly Sheriff's Office
Anthony Serrano Sheriff's Office
James Wooten Sr. Sheriff's Office
Brenda Huey Sheriff's Office
Karen Southwick Sheriff's Office
Eric Nobert Street Department
John Arzola Transportation
Bradley Girard Water Pollution
15 Years
Christine Wheeler Appraiser's Office
Matthew Willard Appraiser's Office
David Clark Engineering
James Mackey Facilities Maintenance
Alyse Villarreal Finance
Christopher Omland Fire Department
David Sunderman Fire Department
Mallory Super Fire Department
Kyle Brady Fire Department
Keri Christian Fire Department
Paul Hernandez II Fire Department
Daniel Parks Fire Department
Brandon Simpson Fire Department
Denton Stein Fire Department
Joshua Pittman Fire Department
Brian Roberts Fire Department
Brandon White Fire Department
Brian Williams Fire Department
Scott Schaunaman Fire Department
Bobby Henson Fleet Center
Jelani Coppage Juvenile Detention Center
Casey Meyer Legal Department
Dortha Meier Municipal Court
Mary Theus Municipal Court
Ninoslava Tomasic Neighborhood Resource Center
Jacklyn Aboytes Neighborhood Resource Center
Byron Toy Planning & Zoning
Alex Bruce Police Department
Richard Harris Police Department
Walter Jones Police Department
Wesley Lundgren Police Department
David Weaver Police Department
David Hopkins Police Department
Shawn Magee Police Department
Bryan Minich Police Department
Jeremy Shepard Police Department
Kevin Wells Police Department
Joshua Hockett Police Department
Brandon Holloway Police Department
Francisco Machuca Police Department
Douglas Bailey Police Department
Vannessa Carvin Police Department
Diana Jimenez Public Works
Bojan Lugonja Purchasing
Dwight Buxton Jr. Sheriff's Office
Max Sybrant II Sheriff's Office
Theresa Bauer Sheriff's Office
Jared Gambrel Sheriff's Office
Ku Xiong Sheriff's Office
John Gisler II Technology
Teresa Fields Transportation
Stephen Leiker Water Pollution
Scott Roberts Water Pollution
20 Years
Lenah Sugut CDDO
Yvette Miller Community Development
Shanelle Phoenix-Daniels District Attorney
Linda Williams Facilities Maintenance
Jonathan Bergman Fire Department
William Blackwell Fire Department
Andres Fonseca Fire Department
Stephen Higgins Fire Department
LaRwan McClaine Fire Department
LeeJamahl Washington Fire Department
Chad Watskey Fire Department
Cynthia Kampmeier Neighborhood Resource Center
Nichole Marlowe Parks & Recreation
Leo Easterwood Police Department
Michelle Fouse Police Department
Theresa Kinsey Police Department
Brian Lynn Police Department
Carol McCord Sheriff's Office
Myrtle Williams Sheriff's Office
Natasha Jamison Street Department
Laveda Davis Transportation
Kressa Anderson Water Pollution
Paul Hernandez Water Pollution
Daniel Norris Water Pollution
25 Years
Ralph Bellamy Appraiser's Office
Bridgette Cobbins County Administrator's Office
Stephanie Grady Election Commission
Kimberly Strauss-Rivera Election Commission
Michael Grimm Finance
James Letcher Fire Department
Bradley Herron Fire Department
Matthew Phipps Fire Department
Claude Robinson IV Fire Department
Christopher Snapp Fire Department
John Cota Jr. Fire Department
Timothy Saint Fleet Center
Shanda Mitchell Legal Department
Anthony Hutchingson Neighborhood Resource Center
Kelly Herron Police Department
Amy Allen Police Department
Angela Joyce Police Department
Jackie Lynn Police Department
Richard Peters Jr. Police Department
Patrick McCallop Police Department
Cotarino Mendez Police Department
Michelle Angell Police Department
Kellee Ball Police Department
Michael Golden Police Department
Kynard Hylton Police Department
Carlos Rodriguez Police Department
Colleen Herbst Sheriff's Office
Michael Trask Sheriff's Office
William Haskell Jr. Transportation
Nancy Laughlin Water Pollution
30 Years
Maria Ortiz District Attorney
Jeffrey Parkison Facilities Maintenance
Timothy Nick Facilities Maintenance
Michael Mamie Parks & Recreation
Rodney Richmond Parks & Recreation
George Showalter Jr. Parks & Recreation
Angela Carrillo Police Department
Stephen Owen Police Department
Bruce Cobbins Police Department
John Russell Sheriff's Office
35 Years
Mary Reyes District Attorney
Christopher Schneider District Attorney
Harvey Fields Fire Department
Timothy Mahoney Fire Department
Anthony Riley Fleet Center
Jesse Castro Jr. Neighborhood Resource Center
Maria Rangel Police Department
John Turner Police Department
Brenda Janes Public Works
Robert Gunja Sheriff's Office
Carla Lawson Transportation
Kirk Roland Water Pollution
40 Years
Katina Redmond Legal Department
Leomia Davis Neighborhood Resource Center
Cecil Freeze Parks & Recreation
Jack Webb Jr. Parks & Recreation
Gail Jones Purchasing
William Gunther Street Department
Irvin Jackson Transportation
Congratulations and thank you to the entire Unified Government team for their continued service to Wyandotte County and Kansas City, KS.
For more information about starting your career with the Unified Government, check out our Careers page for a complete list of open positions and apply today.
