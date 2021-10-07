Celebrating Employee Appreciation Week 2021

Last week, the Unified Government celebrated employee appreciation week, a moment of reflection and thanks to the many dedicated people who have committed their careers to serving our community. The week-long acknowledgement included several virtual meetings with County Administration and themed spirit days to boost morale and encourage team building during these uncertain times.

Service Awards

On Thursday, September 30, 2021, the Department of Human Resources and County Administration hosted a special recognition event for the years of service dedicated to the organization. During this virtual ceremony, the following milestones were honored:

5 Years

Pamela Kahao Accounting

Abrianna Huggins Appraiser's Office

Maritza Fernandez CDDO

Mitzi Belcher Clerk's Office

Allison Facio Clerk's Office

James Schroeder Community Corrections

Alan Howze County Administrator's Office

Candice Alcaraz District Attorney

Nicholas Campbell District Attorney

Ashley Lumley District Attorney

Michael Abbott Election Commission

Kyla Esparza Election Commission

Floreida Chavez Facilities Maintenance

Michael Jones Facilities Maintenance

Virgilio Soria-Velazquez Facilities Maintenance

Kathleen VonAchen Finance

Mia Yang Fire Department

Dylan Alexander Fire Department

Darius Anderson Fire Department

Markas Gonzales Fire Department

Blake Hachinsky Fire Department

Andrew Lopez Fire Department

Juan Machuca Fire Department

Cody Munoz Fire Department

Brian Shuker Fire Department

Gary Wayne Fire Department

Carrie Willmon Fire Department

Dalton Alas Fire Department

Lars Bernstrom Fire Department

Kaisone Inthavong Fire Department

Deron Moore Fire Department

Anthony Tucker Fire Department

David Whaley Fire Department

Harold Ellis Fleet Center

Marco Sanchez-Gonzalez Fleet Center

Amanda Harrop Health Department

Marilyn Maier Health Department

Alison Schutz Health Department

Amanda Mejia Human Resources

Monica Tyrrell Human Resources

Elizabeth Lamb Juvenile Detention Center

Wendy Green Legal Department

Megan Smith Neighborhood Resource Center

Jeremy Martin Parks & Recreation

Joseph Vella Parks & Recreation

Jason Faust Planning & Zoning

Kimberly Portillo Planning & Zoning

Taylor Lawson Police Department

Maya Banks Police Department

Sean Befort Police Department

Dwayne Donato II Police Department

Anthony Johnson Jr. Police Department

Allen Moncibaiz Police Department

Jeffrey Fisher Public Works

Naomi Cortes Sheriff's Office

Jason Custer Sheriff's Office

Emmett Lockridge Sheriff's Office

Elijah Ming Sheriff's Office

Tyler Walton Sheriff's Office

Joseph Lyons Sheriff's Office

Ronald McKay Sheriff's Office

Tanner Anderson Street Department

Juan Camacho Street Department

Toni Lazarovski Street Department

Efren Nunez Street Department

James Petty Street Department

Jonathan Bennett Sunflower Hills Golf Course

Jennifer Lara Technology

Daniel Flanders Transportation

Turina Lopez Transportation

Nichole Mcintosh Transportation

Lori Peaches Transportation

Andrew Williams Transportation

Michael Callahan Water Pollution

Michael Davila Water Pollution

Brandon Penegar Water Pollution

Kurt Winters Water Pollution

Jack Xiong Water Pollution

10 Years

Angela Markley Commissioner's Office

Brian Mc Kiernan Commissioner's Office

Robyn Ayers Community Corrections

Diana Segui County Administrator's Office

Sarah White Engineering

Nikola Dolinar Facilities Maintenance

David Adell Fire Department

Richard Baker III Fire Department

Matthew Flenoy Fire Department

Ashley Hendricks Fire Department

Marcus Johnson Fire Department

Brandon Lipsey Fire Department

Stanley Millison Jr. Fire Department

Mark Millstead Fire Department

Nicholas Murguia Fire Department

Ruben Raygoza Fire Department

Justin Simonich Fire Department

John Young Fire Department

Marla Jackson Juvenile Detention Center

Steve Zeljeznjak Juvenile Detention Center

Lindsey Golubski Police Department

Jakob Blackman Police Department

Carlos Navarro Police Department

Winston Hunter Police Department

Jacob Sledd Police Department

James Bush Jr. Police Department

Micah Dorsett Police Department

Brandon Moses Police Department

Patrick O'Neill Police Department

Daniel Sachen Police Department

Casie Varriano Police Department

Gerardo Velasquez Jr. Police Department

Joyce Bishop Process Servers

Nancy Burns Register of Deeds

Susan Nelson Register of Deeds

Devin Baird Sheriff's Office

Anita Cole Sheriff's Office

Wallrine Freeman Sheriff's Office

Timothy Grace Sheriff's Office

Kyle Harvey Sheriff's Office

Cesar Jasso Sheriff's Office

Lorenzo Kelly Sheriff's Office

Anthony Serrano Sheriff's Office

James Wooten Sr. Sheriff's Office

Brenda Huey Sheriff's Office

Karen Southwick Sheriff's Office

Eric Nobert Street Department

John Arzola Transportation

Bradley Girard Water Pollution

15 Years

Christine Wheeler Appraiser's Office

Matthew Willard Appraiser's Office

David Clark Engineering

James Mackey Facilities Maintenance

Alyse Villarreal Finance

Christopher Omland Fire Department

David Sunderman Fire Department

Mallory Super Fire Department

Kyle Brady Fire Department

Keri Christian Fire Department

Paul Hernandez II Fire Department

Daniel Parks Fire Department

Brandon Simpson Fire Department

Denton Stein Fire Department

Joshua Pittman Fire Department

Brian Roberts Fire Department

Brandon White Fire Department

Brian Williams Fire Department

Scott Schaunaman Fire Department

Bobby Henson Fleet Center

Jelani Coppage Juvenile Detention Center

Casey Meyer Legal Department

Dortha Meier Municipal Court

Mary Theus Municipal Court

Ninoslava Tomasic Neighborhood Resource Center

Jacklyn Aboytes Neighborhood Resource Center

Byron Toy Planning & Zoning

Alex Bruce Police Department

Richard Harris Police Department

Walter Jones Police Department

Wesley Lundgren Police Department

David Weaver Police Department

David Hopkins Police Department

Shawn Magee Police Department

Bryan Minich Police Department

Jeremy Shepard Police Department

Kevin Wells Police Department

Joshua Hockett Police Department

Brandon Holloway Police Department

Francisco Machuca Police Department

Douglas Bailey Police Department

Vannessa Carvin Police Department

Diana Jimenez Public Works

Bojan Lugonja Purchasing

Dwight Buxton Jr. Sheriff's Office

Max Sybrant II Sheriff's Office

Theresa Bauer Sheriff's Office

Jared Gambrel Sheriff's Office

Ku Xiong Sheriff's Office

John Gisler II Technology

Teresa Fields Transportation

Stephen Leiker Water Pollution

Scott Roberts Water Pollution

20 Years

Lenah Sugut CDDO

Yvette Miller Community Development

Shanelle Phoenix-Daniels District Attorney

Linda Williams Facilities Maintenance

Jonathan Bergman Fire Department

William Blackwell Fire Department

Andres Fonseca Fire Department

Stephen Higgins Fire Department

LaRwan McClaine Fire Department

LeeJamahl Washington Fire Department

Chad Watskey Fire Department

Cynthia Kampmeier Neighborhood Resource Center

Nichole Marlowe Parks & Recreation

Leo Easterwood Police Department

Michelle Fouse Police Department

Theresa Kinsey Police Department

Brian Lynn Police Department

Carol McCord Sheriff's Office

Myrtle Williams Sheriff's Office

Natasha Jamison Street Department

Laveda Davis Transportation

Kressa Anderson Water Pollution

Paul Hernandez Water Pollution

Daniel Norris Water Pollution

25 Years

Ralph Bellamy Appraiser's Office

Bridgette Cobbins County Administrator's Office

Stephanie Grady Election Commission

Kimberly Strauss-Rivera Election Commission

Michael Grimm Finance

James Letcher Fire Department

Bradley Herron Fire Department

Matthew Phipps Fire Department

Claude Robinson IV Fire Department

Christopher Snapp Fire Department

John Cota Jr. Fire Department

Timothy Saint Fleet Center

Shanda Mitchell Legal Department

Anthony Hutchingson Neighborhood Resource Center

Kelly Herron Police Department

Amy Allen Police Department

Angela Joyce Police Department

Jackie Lynn Police Department

Richard Peters Jr. Police Department

Patrick McCallop Police Department

Cotarino Mendez Police Department

Michelle Angell Police Department

Kellee Ball Police Department

Michael Golden Police Department

Kynard Hylton Police Department

Carlos Rodriguez Police Department

Colleen Herbst Sheriff's Office

Michael Trask Sheriff's Office

William Haskell Jr. Transportation

Nancy Laughlin Water Pollution

30 Years

Maria Ortiz District Attorney

Jeffrey Parkison Facilities Maintenance

Timothy Nick Facilities Maintenance

Michael Mamie Parks & Recreation

Rodney Richmond Parks & Recreation

George Showalter Jr. Parks & Recreation

Angela Carrillo Police Department

Stephen Owen Police Department

Bruce Cobbins Police Department

John Russell Sheriff's Office

35 Years

Mary Reyes District Attorney

Christopher Schneider District Attorney

Harvey Fields Fire Department

Timothy Mahoney Fire Department

Anthony Riley Fleet Center

Jesse Castro Jr. Neighborhood Resource Center

Maria Rangel Police Department

John Turner Police Department

Brenda Janes Public Works

Robert Gunja Sheriff's Office

Carla Lawson Transportation

Kirk Roland Water Pollution

40 Years

Katina Redmond Legal Department

Leomia Davis Neighborhood Resource Center

Cecil Freeze Parks & Recreation

Jack Webb Jr. Parks & Recreation

Gail Jones Purchasing

William Gunther Street Department

Irvin Jackson Transportation

Congratulations and thank you to the entire Unified Government team for their continued service to Wyandotte County and Kansas City, KS.

For more information about starting your career with the Unified Government, check out our Careers page for a complete list of open positions and apply today.