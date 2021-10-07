Genshin Impact: How to Get Cold Cut Platter

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleConsuming cooked food is a great way to boost a party’s stats in Genshin Impact, and food items such as the Cold Cut Platter can be a huge help when taking out World Bosses. The Cold Cut Platter provides the player’s characters with an increase in Physical Damage that lasts for 300 seconds. If players equip Fischl when cooking this meal, there’s a chance she’ll make Die Heilige Sinfonie, a variation of the platter that boosts the party’s Physical Damage by 55% for 5 minutes. To obtain this hearty meal’s recipe, players will need to have reached Adventure Rank 21.

