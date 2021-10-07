Things Are Heating Up with These Super-Cool Sleeping Bag Shoes

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Today at Outerknown, you can save 30 percent on one of the best overshirts available. The California brand’s Blanket Shirt is woven from thick organic cotton and has a bit of weight, yet it’s super soft and breathable, and hangs and drapes like no other overshirt — this is not a cardboard-y wool layer. Because it’s made from hefty cotton fabric, it’s ideal for a range of temperatures and it will stand up to years of continuous wear. I’ve had mine for almost four years and it doesn’t look worse for wear. If anything, it’s better: the texture is softer, the colors more muted.

