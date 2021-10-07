CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things Are Heating Up with These Super-Cool Sleeping Bag Shoes

By Hayley Helms
Gear Patrol
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have seen the title of this story and gotten curious. A sleeping bag shoe? What does that mean? Is it a shoe meant to be worn in my sleeping bag, or is it a shoe that resembles a mini sleeping bag? In reality, it's neither of those things. A sleeping bag shoe is a slip-on option, most commonly found in the slide or slipper variety, that borrows sleeping bag attributes like cozy materials, warmth and softness, and combines them with rugged outsoles, water repellent coatings and durability that will keep you comfortable at camp, or inside.

