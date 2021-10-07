Global Village Market 2021

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleJoin us for a unique, outdoor shopping experience that supports global justice! Description Global Village Market is an outreach of Greenland Hills United Methodist Church. Shoppers can buy napkins from a sewing school in Eastern Congo, tamales from Emanuel Community Center, donate to help train residents of South Dallas to install solar technology, and buy handmade ornaments that fund wells in the developing world. Details Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 am-4 pm Sunday, Nov. 7, noon-3 pm Greenland Hills United Methodist Church, 5835 Penrose Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206 In addition to unique holiday gifts, we will have live music, whole homemade pies to go, tamales and chili to go, and package food from our youth group History Greenland Hills UMC debuted Global Village Market in 2007. In those 14 years, we have raised $414,340 for non-profits locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally.

