Lady Stars cruise into sectional final

DOVER – The Western Boone girls soccer team did what they needed to do on Wednesday night in the girls soccer sectional.

The Stars topped North White 9-0 advancing to Saturday evening’s sectional final against Faith Christian.

“The girls played with better structure tonight,” Western Boone head coach Shane Steimel said. “You only get a few chances to play in a sectional, so we wanted to have fun with it. We wanted to be classy and respectful, but have fun too. I really liked the way we shared the ball – we had a lot of nice outside runs and crosses.”

Western Boone took control of the game in the first half, but then a 30-minute weather delay occurred midway through the first half.

But rather then it deterring the Lady Stars, they came out just as focused, pushing the lead to 7-0 at the half.

“We are going to go as far as we stay focused,” Steimel said. “We know there are other good teams around, but we feel like how we play is going to determine the outcome.”

KaLeigh Steimel had four goals for the Stars, who also got two from Rachael Coleman, and one each from Izzy Moore, Macy Woodrum and Addie Jones.

With a sizable lead, the Stars were able to get some other players in the game to gain valuable experience.

“Unfortunately we have had four or five JV games cancelled this year, so it was good to give them this chance,” Steimel said. “I’m not sure they all showed what they were fully capable of, because they were a little nervous out there. But these girls contribute to the program all season, and we love it for their parents and friends to get in there.”

The Stars will face Faith Christian Saturday night for the sectional title.

Western Boone is aiming to win their third sectional title and first since 2016.

“They are aggressive, physical and fast,” Steimel said. “Alli Holder scores 70 percent of their goals, but they have three or four other girls who are very capable of scoring. If we maintain our defensive principles and share the ball, I feel like we are going to represent our school really, really well on Saturday night.”